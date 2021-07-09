Juvenile arrested in connection with Rutherford County house fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators with Rutherford County Fire Rescue have arrested a juvenile in connection with a June house fire on Bradyville Pike.

Investigators determined the fire, which killed three pets in the home, started inside a closet and was started intentionally by the juvenile who lived in the home.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

“There were other residents at home when the fire started as well,” said RCFR Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. “We take these types of actions very seriously. This could have ended much worse.”