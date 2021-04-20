‘Just a great guy’: Friends mourn the loss of Giles County businessman shot and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway in Giles County, as family and friends mourn the loss of 62-year-old Jim Grimes.

Friends say Grimes was feeding his animals in the barn when he was shot and killed at his Lynnville home off Buford Station Road late Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Giles County Sheriff’s Department along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the property, focusing on the barn as a K9 searched the grounds.

“Just terrible,” Geoffrey Haines told News 2.

For more than four decades, Haines has called Jim a friend.

“Knowing him for so long, he’s never really changed. He’s always been a good guy,” he explained.

Grimes was also a well-respected businessman, with Auto Body Advantage shops in both Spring Hill and Thompson Station.

“When you have a small business, you tend to be a little closer you know, with people and it’s something you can’t really find often times in a big facility,” said Haines.

Hearts are shattered at the repair shop over the news.

“It’s a tragedy what’s happened. It has pretty much everybody including myself in a fog and you know it’s just sad, very sad.”

Tuesday, the homicide investigation continued at the home, while employees like Haines pushed through in prayer with support from customers.

“It’s just sad, it’s a tragedy. We will push on; Jim would want that. In fact, I think that’s what Jim would expect,” said Haines.

Grimes leaves behind a wife and four kids, according to Haines.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.