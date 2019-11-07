Jury convicts man of 2017 murder of 19-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The District Attorney’s Office says it took less than an hour for a jury to convict a man of killing a 19-year-old woman in 2017.

In March of 2017, Vastoria Lucas was playing basketball at a playground in East Nashville when she was shot and killed.

30-year-old Kevin Smith was originally charged with criminal homicide.

On Thursday, the jury convicted Smith of first degree murder and attempted murder of another person.

In an interview in 2017, Lucas’ mother, Michelle Birch, told News 2 Smith had previously assaulted Lucas and she fought back. Birch alleges the shooting was retaliation.

Nashville’s DA Office is appreciative of the jury’s decision saying, “it has given a grieving community the justice it deserves.”

With the first degree murder conviction, Smith faces a mandatory life sentence.