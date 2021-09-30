Junior at Hunters Lane High School arrested for carrying loaded gun on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A junior at Hunters Lane High School was arrested Thursday afternoon for carrying a loaded gun on school grounds.

Police say the 16-year-old student was arrested as a runaway when school staff searched her backpack and found a 9mm pistol with a bullet in the chamber and 10 rounds in the clip. Police are still trying to figure out why the teen ran away and why she was carrying the weapon.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with bringing a gun on school grounds, felony probation violation and for being a runaway juvenile.