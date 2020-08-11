Judge denies request for new trial in Holly Bobo murder case

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man convicted of murdering a Tennessee nursing student had his appeal for a new trial denied by a judge.

Zach Adams was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for the murder of Holly Bobo. She disappeared in 2011 from her home in Decatur County and her remains were found three years later.

Adams had filed an appeal for a new trial in the case, but a judge chose to overrule it in a Hardin County courtroom Tuesday morning.

BREAKING NEWS: Judge overrules Zach Adams motion for a new trial. Adams is the man convicted of killing Holly Bobo @WKRN pic.twitter.com/FW2MJns7RA — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) August 11, 2020



Adams’ brother, Dylan pleaded guilty in 2018 to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder. A third suspect, Jason Autry has not gone to trial in the case.

