‘Joker’ charged with burglary of Old Hickory car business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 44-year-old man known to police by the nickname “Joker” was arrested after surveillance video reportedly captured him burglarizing a car business Thursday night in Old Hickory.

Metro police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a break-in at Mitchell Auto Sales on Bridgeway Avenue. The owner of the business was watching a surveillance camera that showed a man force his way inside and remove undisclosed items.

When officers arrived, they said they could see William “Joker” Wright run from the business and into a nearby wooded area. He was eventually located by police and taken into custody near Old Hickory Boulevard and Rio Vista Drive.

Wright was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on a charge of burglary. His bond was set at $15,000.

