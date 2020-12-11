Jason Autry indicted on federal charges after being convicted for role in Holly Bobo case

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just months after being convicted for his role in Holly Bob’s murder, Jason Autry is now facing new charges.

The 46-year-old Autry has been indicted on federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal prosecutors say a sheriff’s deputy found Autry lying in a field on December 3. A rifle was also recovered at the scene.

Autry reportedly told the deputy he was trying to shoot a deer with the rifle and hid in the field when he saw the deputy pull up. He was arrested and charged in Benton County last week and the federal indictment was just handed down today.

Autry was released from prison in September after pleading guilty for his role in the kidnapping and murder of Holly Bobo in 2011.

If Autry is convicted of this new charge, he could potentially face life in prison.