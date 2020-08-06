Jamestown couple indicted on charges related to abuse of toddler

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Jamestown couple has been arrested on charges related to the abuse of an eight-month-old girl, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the TBI said agents began investigating the possible abuse of the toddler when she was hospitalized on July 10.

Over the course of the investigation, agents said they determined the child’s 19-year-old mother, Keshia Jenkins, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Jeremy Stephens, were responsible for the injuries that resulted in the little girl’s hospitalization.

The Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging Stephens with two counts of aggravated child abuse and Jenkins with one count of aggravated child endangerment.

Both were arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Fentress County jail. Stephens was being held on a $200,000 bond and Jenkins was being held on a $100,000 bond.