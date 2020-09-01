Jackson County man indicted following arson investigation

A Murfreesboro man has been indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury following an arson investigation.

On May 5, 2019, the TBI and deputies began investigating a fire involving tractors and other equipment on Bethel Palk Road. Agents found that the fire was intentionally set.

Their investigation led to the arrest of Kevin Dyer. A Jackson County Grand Jury has returned indictments charging Dyer with two counts of burning of personal property, one count of vandalism over $250,000, one count of vandalism $2,500 – $10,000, and two counts of yheft over $1,000.

Dyer was arrested August 30 and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.