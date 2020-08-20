‘It’s really gotten out of hand’: Three break-ins, two days, one Airbnb complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Airbnb crowbar crook is at it again.

Scarlett Weir is dealing with five stolen TVs and a Keurig from an Airbnb property she manages in City Heights after someone broke-in earlier this week.

It’s an update to a story we first brought you Tuesday. Since our story aired, three more break-ins have occurred at the same complex. All of the break-ins have happened between 25th and 31st Ave North.

“It’s sad that we’ve gotten to where we are,” said Weir.

Property managers are now desperate, pleading for officers to make an arrest.

“This group has been hitting properties all over town really,” said White, “The ones we noticed have been in City Heights so all up and down these streets they’re going door to door doing the same thing at every house.”

White’s property was broken into Thursday morning, and it’s not the first time one of his properties has been hit.

Night after night, TV after TV, and White has had enough.

“These properties are not owned by big companies, they are owned by normal individuals that live in and around Nashville and love Nashville and everything this city has to offer. They invested in these properties with the intention of sharing everything they love about this city with visitors so they can experience it for themselves. We share our favorite restaurants, local shops, bars, and favorite local spots, etc. COVID has put a stop to almost all the travel and these are small businesses owned by individuals and they are already suffering, like every other small business, due to COVID. Adding all of this is just another layer of heartache for these owners and it’s very disappointing and upsetting for all of them,” wrote White.

White said without tourists, he’s out about $40,000-$50,000 per property, plus each break-in costs around $3,000-$4,000.

Depression, poverty, sadness shutting the city down people are out of work and doing desperate things to get by I think that’s the change right now,” said Weir.

What these property managers want now is for police to make an arrest.

Weir says she’s adding cameras, alarms, and new doors to make her unit more secure, and is even considering hiring a private security guard.

Metro Police are now seeking the serial burglary suspect, identified as 50-year-old Darren Hardemon, who was registered as an ex-con for burglary last year. He was again arrested for burglary in March.

Hardemon is currently free on $10,000 bond from his March arrest. He is now wanted on outstanding warrants charging him with 3 counts of aggravated burglary plus a parole violation.

There is a second, unrelated suspect in an iPad theft who Metro Police are still investigating.

Anyone knowing Hardemon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.