“It will never heal our hearts”: Family of Caitlyn Kaufman respond after arrest of her accused killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As family members prepare to bid their final farewell to 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman, they cling to snapshots of her childhood memories.

One week ago, the 26-year-old ICU nurse was shot and killed while on her way to work on Interstate 440.

Friday, Metro Police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Devaunte Hill and charged him in her murder.

News 2 spoke to Kaufman’s first cousin, Nichole Kaufman-Brown. She was too emotional to speak on camera, but sent a statement that read in part:

“It gives us a little relief, but it will never heal our hearts from the loss of our beloved Caitlyn. I now hold my breath for the answer of WHY he did this. Our family has been shown that there is true evil in our world, and you can’t ignore it!”

Kaufman-Brown also gave a message of thanks to a group of entrepreneurs who donated $50,000 as reward money in the case.

“We are so thankful to those who donated the reward money to help metro police find her killer. May God bless them all tenfold.”