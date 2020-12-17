‘It was like a sea of glass,’ thieves smash at least 70 car windows at Germantown loft complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into at least 70 cars at a Germantown loft complex early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Werthan Lofts on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

According to Kris Mumford, with the Metro Police public affairs office, someone smashed dozens of car windows and stole wallets, purses, and other personal items. They even stole one resident’s car.

Tyler Graham says he parked his truck on the bottom floor of the loft parking deck on Monday night. Tuesday morning it was gone.

“I just saw my window sitting right there and my truck was gone. My heart just dropped,” Graham said.

Mumford says the break-ins happened between midnight and 4 a.m. Hours later, detectives found Graham’s truck on Cheatham Place, less than half a mile from where it was stolen.

“It was just full of like wallets and purses and stuff thrown all around. Credit cards. A couple boxes of 9-millimeter ammo. It was a mess,” Graham said.

Graham says a spare key was in the sunglasses compartment, which the crook easily found after breaking in through the passenger-side window.

As Metro Police work to recover other people’s property, they say this is another reminder to bring your valuables inside.

“You’ve got a lot of artists and musicians that live in this area, and in this complex, and they’re all having low years. Everyone’s struggling. Everyone’s feeling it. For them to be violated like this, and have all their things taken, it hits a little closer to home,” Graham said.

Prior to this incident, a review of stolen vehicle reports in Nashville from Sunday, December 6, through Saturday, December 12, showed that 72% of automobiles taken (37 of 42) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves. According to police, five of the 42 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present.

During this reporting time period, a total of 19 guns were stolen from vehicles; ten of those vehicles were left unlocked. So far this year, 731 guns have been stolen from vehicles.

The number of guns stolen from vehicles last week by precinct are North (1), South (5), Central (6), East (0), West (2), Midtown Hills (2), Madison (1), and Hermitage (2).

If you know anything about what happened at the Werthan Lofts, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600. You can also call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.