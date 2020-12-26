Investigators hold news conference on progress in Nashville explosion case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal officials are reportedly ‘making progress’ in the downtown Nashville explosion case.
U.S. Attorney Don Cochran tells News 2 that more information will be given at a news conference early Saturday afternoon. He would not confirm other media outlet reports that a person or persons of interest were arrested in the case, but said the investigation remains active and ongoing and some new information will be given soon.
At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.
Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.
Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the downtown Nashville explosion. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip by clicking here.