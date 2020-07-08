Investigators: Former officer charged with sex crimes frequented Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Illinois are asking for information from anyone in the Nashville area who may have had contact with a former university police officer at the center of a sex crime investigation.

Illinois State Police arrested former University of Illinois (Urbana) police officer Jerry Sandage on April 22, charging him with five counts of criminal secual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of intimidation.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said they determined Sandage traveled frequently and stayed in Nashville and the surrounding area of Middle Tennessee.

Illinois State Police issued an alert Tuesday for people in the Nashville area, urging anyone with information on Sandage or the investigation to contact the tip line at 815-844-1500, ext. 2321, or via e-mail at isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov.

Sandage remains jailed in the Piatt County on a $3-million bond.

Details surrounding the investigation were not immediately released.

