Investigators connecting 2 suspects to rash of crimes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators are connecting two suspects to a rash of crimes in Clarksville.

The most recent crime was a home invasion and robbery at an apartment complex on Westfield Court.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Casey Groves and her neighbors woke up to find several officers responding to a home invasion and stabbing in her apartment complex.

“Very shocking, very shocked. You wouldn’t expect people to go to such extremes,” said one resident.

“It’s scary. I’m leaving because I don’t want to be here,” said Groves. “I’m so scared to like have some stranger knock on my door now and it’s like what if this happens again, you know?”

Clarksville Police said they believe there are two suspects who, on Wednesday between 3 and 4 a.m., entered one of the apartment’s units and bound two people inside for most of the night.

“Then sometime this morning, altercation takes place,” said Jim Knoll, spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department. “I know that one of the victims was able to wrestle away a gun from the female involved and then there was a male that had been shot but was most likely stabbed multiple times.”

That man is in stable condition. The woman was injured but is expected to be okay.

Investigators said the victims were somehow able to break free to contact the police.

The big question now for investigators is how the suspects got into the apartment.

“We know they supposedly came out of woods with guns and from there they ended up inside the apartment,” said Knoll.

Police said the description of the suspects matches that of at least two other earlier incidents.

“They are the same individuals,” said Knoll. “We’re 90% sure they are.”

On Saturday, police say the pair showed a gun to employees at the Walmart on Madison Street and left without paying.

On Wednesday, police spotted them again at the Walmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

They drove away recklessly as officers tried to stop them.

Then Thursday morning, the two are also suspected of forcibly taking a pickup truck, injuring a man, in addition to the stabbing.

“These are total strangers, one of those bad timing,” said Knoll.

Clarksville police are still looking for the truck, describes as a 2012 GMC.

The truck has Texas plate KST3558. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any tips, call Clarksville police at 931-645-TIPS.