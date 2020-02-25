Investigators: Cheatham County man drove to Robertson County to rape child he met online

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old Cheatham County man accused of meeting up with a 15-year-old boy in Robertson County last month and attempting to rape the child has been arrested again on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Coopertown police said officers, alongside the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol, arrested Kendall Bell in Chapmansboro Monday night.

According to police, the arrest stems from an incident the morning of Jan. 13, where a resident reported a suspicious vehicle near Oak Pointe subdivision in Coopertown. When officers went to investigate, they said they found Bell with a 15-year-old boy.

During the course of the investigation, police said they determined the two met through social media and that Bell intended to have sex with the 15-year-old, who told officers he had informed Bell that he was underage.

Bell was initially arrested on a charge of attempted mitigated statutory rape. He was later released on a $3,500 bond.

Police said a search warrant was obtained for Bell’s phone and it was discovered that he had multiple images and videos of child pornography.

After Bell’s second arrest Monday night, he was transported to the Robertson County Detention Center, where he was held on a $150,000 bond for sexual exploitation of a minor.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.