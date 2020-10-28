Investigators ask for help from public in Antioch homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police detectives continue to seek help from the community with its investigation into the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man in Antioch.

JaJuan Clark, 36, was found severely wounded by a passing motorist around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway near the Global Mall, according to Metro police.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly after his arrival.

Metro police reported Clark’s family has since been beset by tragedy.

Clark’s mother was reportedly killed in a single-car crash in Clarksville while she was driving home from his funeral, according to Metro police.

A second adult son was a passenger in the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.