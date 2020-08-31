Investigation underway into shooting at Gallatin apartment complex

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in the calf at The Villages of Gallatin apartment complex on the 600 block of North Water Avenue.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the shooting and believe at this time that it was a narcotics deal gone wrong. The suspect fled the scene but was later captured in Hendersonville during a traffic stop.

Details about the victim’s injuries are not immediately clear.

