Suspect dead after pursuit leads to officer-involved shooting in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident involving a Maury County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a suspect who was shot and killed.

According to Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland, deputies were executing a search warrant earlier Sunday when the male suspect, who has not yet been identified, fled to the area of Fire Tower Road and Chestnut Ridge Road in Theta, wrecked his car, and then ran from deputies after crashing his vehicle. The chase ended in gunfire.

“Shots was fired during where they were trying to take him into custody, and we contacted the District Attorney, Brent Cooper, he’s contacted TBI to come in to do an external investigation. That’s really all I can say at this point,” said Sheriff Rowland.

Sheriff Rowland did not confirm to News 2 if the suspect had a weapon on him or would confirm his name, but we do know that the suspect was a white male.

No deputies from the Maury County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.