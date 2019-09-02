Investigation underway after man walks into Nashville hospital with gunshot wound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man showed up at a South Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

The shooting happened at a residence on Wallace Road around 9:30 p.m.

The victim told Metro police he was approached by three men and then shot in his right thigh.

He took himself to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center where he is being treated for his injury.

Detectives are working to determine if robbery was the motive for the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

