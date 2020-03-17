Investigation underway after man shot in the back in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in East Nashville Monday night.

Police were called to the area of Lincoln Tech College (NADA) on Gallatin Pike around 8:30 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Chevy Impala, according to Metro police.

Investigators said another shooting was reported nearby on Gallatin Pike but this was actually the same incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

