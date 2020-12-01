Suspected gunman charged after deadly shooting at West Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to multiple calls of gunshots fired in the area of 35th Avenue North and Dakota Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing as many as 15 bullets fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a man unconscious outside of a home. He had suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

(Photo: WKRN)

A short time later, an arrest warrant states police located Michael Richardson near the crime scene and took him into custody. The warrant alleges Richardson’s ex-girlfriend told detectives the suspect called her around 2 a.m. and stated, “I did a bad thing. They’re looking for me.”

Richardson was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of criminal homicide. His booking photo was not immediately provided by Metro police.

The identity of the man killed was not released.