Homicide investigation underway after man killed in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Nashville late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a report of at least seven gunshots fired on Ninth Avenue North near Cheatham Place, off Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

A man, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, was transported to a Nashville hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Officers said the victim was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Detectives said the shooter was not in custody and no description of the gunman was provided.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.