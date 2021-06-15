Investigation underway after Madison pizza place robbed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a Little Caesars in Madison was robbed Monday night.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to reports of a robbery at the restaurant on Gallatin Pike North at Duling Avenue, north of Old Hickory Boulevard.

(Photo: WKRN)

Police have not said if a weapon was used, or how many people were involved.

No injuries were reported and no arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.