Investigation underway after human remains discovered in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in an area off of Kennedy Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators have not yet provided any additional information about the remains. They will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for identification and to determine the cause of death.

It is unclear at this time how long the remains were at the location before they were discovered. Additional details about the discovery were also not provided.

If you have any information about this or another crime in Clarksville, call Clarksville Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip by clicking here.