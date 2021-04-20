Investigation underway after homicide in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County deputies are working with state law enforcement to investigate a homicide in the Lynnville area of the county.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide happened late Monday night, but did not provide any specifics about the killing.

Deputies said they are working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.