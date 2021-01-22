Investigation underway after 2 found dead inside vehicle in Springfield

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were discovered inside a running vehicle in Springfield early Friday morning.

The bodies were found near Central Avenue and Jarrett Street around 5:45 a.m. after Springfield police received a report of two people inside the vehicle.

Springfield police reported responding officers found the two men dead from gunshot wounds inside the parked vehicle, which was left running.

Springfield police said the department is also continuing to investigate an incident Thursday involving another deceased body found in a vehicle. The two incidents are unrelated.