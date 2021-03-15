Interstate shooting suspect found hiding in freezer at Putnam County McDonald’s

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man accused of shooting at a semi driver on the interstate in East Tennessee was found hiding in a freezer at a McDonald’s in Putnam County after a pursuit over the weekend, investigators said.

Monterey police said Xavier Waters had been involved in an altercation in Roane County, during which he fired at least one bullet at a semi-truck, striking the door, as the driver was traveling down the interstate.

Waters’ vehicle was spotted by Monterey officers on Interstate 40 near exit 301 in Putnam County Saturday night, where they said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Waters refused to stop.

During a pursuit westbound on the interstate, police said Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers deployed spike strips in Cookeville, flattening two tires on the suspect’s vehicle. The pursuit continued into Baxter, where police said Waters exited the interstate at exit 280, then lost control as he turned onto Highway 56.

Monterey police said Waters ran into the Love’s Truck Stop. The business was evacuated and officers said Waters was found hiding inside the freezer area of the McDonald’s, where he was taken into custody.

Waters, who is from Nashville, has been charged with evading arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked drivers license. He was charged in Roane County with aggravated assault.

Police said Waters also had warrants out of Knox County for felony aggravated assault with a handgun, felony kidnapping, felony aggravated burglary, domestic assault and theft.

A booking photo for Waters was not immediately released by law enforcement.