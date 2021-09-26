Innocent man shot to death inside caretaker’s home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville police are trying to find the shooter who killed a man who investigators said was an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at a home on Crouch Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Buena Vista Pike.

Investigators learned a man who needed full-time assistance was inside his caretaker’s home when a dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of the house and someone in the car started shooting. Police said the 41-year-old was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Police said the same house was the target of a shooting last Monday but no one was struck in that incident.

Now, detectives with MNPD’s Homicide and TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit are working to figure out the intended target of this most recent shooting as they call the man’s death a ‘senseless murder.’ Police have not identified the victim as they work to notify his next of kin.