Innocent 14-year-old killed in ‘senseless’ Shelbyville shooting, police say

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An innocent teenager is dead after a shooting in Shelbyville Monday night police called “senseless.”

Officers said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry around 9 p.m. and left a 14-year-old dead.

Detectives are now investigating but haven’t identified any suspects or shared a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shelbyville police at 931-684-5811.

No additional information was immediately released.