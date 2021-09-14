Innocent 14-year-old killed in ‘senseless’ Shelbyville shooting, police say

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An innocent teenager is dead after a shooting in Shelbyville Monday night police called “senseless.”

Officers said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry around 9 p.m. and left a 14-year-old dead.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Detectives are now investigating but haven’t identified any suspects or shared a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shelbyville police at 931-684-5811.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss