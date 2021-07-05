Inmate stabbed in neck with broomstick at Davidson County jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate stabbed another inmate in the neck with a broken broomstick at the Davidson County men’s jail over the weekend, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded Saturday to an assault at the Male Correctional Development Center on Harding Place.

A correctional officer reported hearing inmates yelling, then said he witnessed one of the inmates, identified as Willie Hambrick, use that broken broomstick to the stab another inmate in the neck.

Hambrick was sprayed by a correctional officer and directed to get on the ground, according to police.

As the officer put handcuffs on Hambrick, a warrant states other inmates began to throw objects at him.

Hambrick, whose previous convictions include aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, faces a new charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.