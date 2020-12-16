Inmate sought after escape from Nashville General Hospital

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old inmate escaped from custody while being treated at Nashville General Hospital following her arrest, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Stephanie Raymer was booked into the Metro jail in downtown Nashville Sunday and was admitted to Nashville General Hospital at Meharry the next day, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson, Karla West.

Due to a medical condition, West said the department’s policy did not allow for the use of restraints on Raymer. Video reportedly showed Raymer walk out of her hospital room around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Raymer was charged with felony probation violation and has a long criminal history dating back to 2001, including drug offenses, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges, the sheriff’s office said. Once Raymer is located, she will face an escape charge.

Anyone with information on Raymer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600.