MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was hurt during a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Madison early Wednesday morning, according to Metro police.

Officers responded to the Hardee’s off Gallatin Pike South in Madison just before 4 a.m. for a commercial robbery.

Investigators said there were injuries reported during the incident but did not specify how severe they were.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this point. No additional information was immediately released.