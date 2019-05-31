Indiana burglary suspect shot in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in downtown Nashville had an active warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge in Indiana

Metro police responded around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Middleton Street where Nathan Knowles was located with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Knowles, 37, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he told officers he was approached by a man who demanded his phone.

When the victim refused to hand it over, he was shot in the leg, police said.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspected gunman, identified by officers as Tony Norman, and he was captured nearby a short time later.

Norman, 37, was charged with especially aggravated robbery.

While Knowles was hospitalized, police determined he had a nationwide full extradition warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge out of Indiana.

He was lodged in the Metro jail on a charge of fugitive from justice.

