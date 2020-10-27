‘I’m so betrayed:’ Hermitage father remembers son allegedly killed by mother, half brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Monday night was an emotional one for the neighbors of Topeka Drive in Hermitage.

The street came together to honor a 14-year-old boy that Metro Police says was killed by two members of his own family.

Rebecca Greenwood, 52, and David Matheny, 33, were arrested and booked into the Metro Jail Saturday morning on charges of criminal homicide. Metro Police said Greenwood called 911 just before noon Friday to report finding her 14-year-old son Sayeed Neilson deceased at their residence on Topeka Drive in Hermitage.

Sayeed’s father, Don Neilson, says David Matheny is Sayeed’s half brother.

“David called me and he was putting on an academy award-winning act by the way,” said Neilson. “About noon is when I got that frantic call telling me that he was dead. And I was like I trusted you. I trusted you. You told me he was fine. I was just so angry. Oh my god, I was so angry I was so mad. I didn’t know what to do.”

At that time Neilson thought Sayeed had died after falling and hitting his head in the shower on Thursday night. That’s what Matheny and Greenwood originally told him and the police.

But as the investigation unfolded he listened as his wife confessed to watching her older son beat and stomp Sayeed in the head.

“I’m so betrayed. I was good to David Matheny. I was good to that man. I treated him like one of my own kids,” said Neilson.

Neilson says Matheny had a history of violence and rage and had a “legitimate hatred for this mother.” It’s that anger that may have led to Sayeed’s death.

“He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve this,” Neilson said. “He was just my precious baby boy. I would give anything to have him back. Anything. It’s like a piece of me is gone.”

Sayeed’s funeral will be held Tuesday at a Nashville Islamic Center.

Greenwood and Matheny remain in Metro jail without bond. They’re expected in court on Tuesday afternoon.