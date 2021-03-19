‘I’m in denial today’: Putnam County mother still fighting for justice in daughter’s murder, 7 years later

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pictures are the only memories Cindy Young can now cling to.

“Courtney was my brilliant child,” said Young. “Beautiful smile… always happy with the biggest heart.”

Young’s daughter, 23-year-old Courtney Cash was murdered seven years ago. She was the grandniece of country music star Johnny Cash. Investigators say she was found stabbed to death and stuffed inside a box in her Putnam County home.

“I’m in denial today,” Young explained. “I don’t want to go to the cemetery. You see her name in the stone, you try to erase it, you do everything to make it not real.”

Courtney’s infant daughter, Cameryn, and her boyfriend Austin Johnson were in the home at the time of the killing. Cameryn was only 20 months old.

In 2016, two years after the murder, Wayne Masciarella pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He is now serving 15 years in prison.

Despite that, Young says she believes there were others involved in her daughter’s death.

“On March 19, 2014 at 10 minutes to 3 p.m., my other daughter got a phone call from Austin Johnson’s sister,” said Young. “[She] said that Courtney was missing, her hand had been cut off and her throat was cut. And nobody could find her.”

Years later, Young says she is still fighting for closure and justice. Family members held a rally in Courtney’s honor Friday, the seventh anniversary of the day her body was found.

Cameryn has now been adopted by Young, her grandmother.