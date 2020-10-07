‘I’m feeling very sad’: Musician speaks out on ‘hate crime’

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Grammy award-winning band The Mavericks are speaking out on what they are calling a hate crime.

Scary and sad is how Lorenzo Molina describes how he feels after he says he and his friend were attacked. He believes they were targeted.

“To me it seems like we were targeted, you know like we were the only Latins in the line but officially there is an investigation on it and detectives will have the last word on that,” Molina told News 2.

Molina says he and his friend Orlando Morales were sitting at a table with their girlfriends exchanging stories of their heritage before the attack happened.

“We were just two couples at a table talking in Spanish and English, we call it Spanglish. Three Cubans and Orlando is from El Salvador and we were just exchanging stories from our country and stuff like that and then we decided to go to the bathroom and I don’t know where we started to get hit from by these guys.”

Molina says he can’t stop thinking about other victims that have been targeted for their nationality.

“I’m feeling very sad, just the thought about if this happened to another people, to another guy. I know it happens all the time but this is out there because I play with The Mavericks because I’m a musician and I play in a band that is well known in this country so sadness hits me every time I go to bed and just thinking about that,” Molina explained.

He says as scary as it is, he doesn’t want to live in fear.

“I’m not going to step back and change who I am because this happened. I am going to stand up and say hey we need to show love instead of violence.”

Molina thanks the community for the outpouring of support. The GoFundMe account he created to help with legal fees has already garnered over $25,000.

Franklin police say they are investigating this case as an aggravated assault. They say the two men connected to the fight came forward and provided conflicting information about the incident.

Investigators are now urging anyone who was at Tony’s Eat and Drink Saturday night and witnessed the fight or events leading up to it to call police. The new information in the case, they say, is being turned over to the District Attorney’s office who will help determine any applicable charges.