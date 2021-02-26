‘I’ll never have peace’: Nashville mother heartbroken after no charges are filed in her son’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grieving mother says she is hurt and frustrated after a Missouri judge has decided no charges will be filed in the death investigation of her son.

“My life has been hell,” said Quinta Sanders. “I have been in a fight for 4 years just for justice. I don’t want revenge. I just want justice for my son.”

Sanders’ 28-year-old son Tory died while in police custody 4 years ago. He was reportedly in a rural Missouri jail when he was tased repeatedly and a white officer knelt on his neck similar to the circumstances of George Floyd. After hours of waiting to hear from her son, Quinta was told her son was dead.

“Who expects the coroner?” said Sanders through tears. “You just talked to your child and then they call you back and he’s gone. It’s gone. It’s so unfair.”

Friday, the Missouri Attorney General announced no charges would be filed against the officers involved in his case.

“I’ll never have peace. I’ll always will hurt. I’ll always yearn for him. I will always miss his smile, miss his laugh. That’s something that I’ll just have to live with,” said Sanders.

Tory Sanders left behind 8 children, and a host of grieving family and friends.

The Missouri Attorney General says there was not enough evidence to prove first or second-degree murder. The statute of limitations has expired on other potential charges, like manslaughter.