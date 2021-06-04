‘I’ll get out of jail and kill you:’ Man accused of assaulting, threatening Metro officers in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of assaulting and threatening Metro Nashville police officers while they tried arresting him in the Hermitage area.

Officers are charging Antwain Greer, 25, in this case. According to an arrest affidavit, Metro Police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Margaret Robertson Drive in Hermitage.

Police said Greer had an outstanding warrant and was also violating an order of protection. When they tried to arrest him, police say he kicked an officer while trying to run away.

They then put hobbles on his ankles to keep him from doing it again and while in the back of the patrol car, they say he threatened the officers stating “I’ll get out of jail and kill you and your family.”

He’s also accused of breaking out of his restraints and kicking the doors of the patrol car leaving damage to the door frame.

Greer’s charges include vandalism, assault of an officer and resisting arrest.