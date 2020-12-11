‘If you’re thinking about doing this, don’t’: Maury County veterans hurt in stolen valor case

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — For those who served our country, the sacrifice is personal.

“Being a Vietnam veteran…. I never dreamed anybody would steal valor,” said Daniel DeLoreto, Jr. of the Maury County Chapter of the Marine Corp League.

This week, Maury County courts found 59-year old Chris Wesley Williams guilty of forging military documents and touting several honors and awards, including a bronze star with Purple Heart.

“When you go around and walk around with a Purple Heart on your chest that you don’t even deserve, that’s rubbing salt in a wound,” said Deloreto, who was a member of the Maury County Marine Corp League alongside Williams and knew him well. “It was a good relationship. We went out and we did trivia.”

DeLoreto says he and other members of the Maury County Chapter of the Marine Corp League were hurt deeply by Williams’ actions.

“I lost some friends in Vietnam,” DeLoreto said while holding back tears. “And, other Marines have lost friends too… It’s disrespectful to the servicemen and women that got injured in the wars… that are paraplegic… that lost their lives. It’s disrespectful to them.”

DeLoreto now leaves this message for any person considering a similar crime.

“If you’re thinking about doing this, don’t,” he said. “Think about the people that have gone through this. At least respect the servicemen and women.”

Williams was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days in the Maury County Jail, two years probation, and was ordered to perform 100 hours of public service