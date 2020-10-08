‘I was scared’: Neighbors heard multiple shots as a man was murdered in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors are shocked and scared after hearing the shots ring out Wednesday night at Weatherly Ridge Apartments.

“I was scared,” David Oglesby told News 2.

It was around 8:30 p.m. at the apartments just off of Murfreesboro Pike when Oglesby says he heard around 7 shots.

“It sounded like firecrackers. It got too close to home, because my neighbor, they found a bullet off in her storage room, her storage door.”

Oglesby frantically called 911 and as he peered out of his bedroom window, he could see the victim lying in the street.

“I went over there to go see about him and he was just in the ground, he was not moving at all,” explained Oglesby.

Metro Police said it appears the victim, 30-year-old Martarias McCullough of Murfreesboro was ambushed as he walked towards his girlfriend’s apartment. They say he had returned to the apartment with food and texted his girlfriend to let him inside. As she got up, she reported hearing multiple gunshots. When she looked out the window she said she saw McCullough on the ground and the gunman bent over him, attempting to pick up his belongings.

Witnesses reported seeing a man who wore all black clothing run away from the scene.

“It’s quite scary, real scary actually. It took me a minute to fall asleep last night,” said Oglesby.

Oglesby said crime has gotten out of hand in the area. In the area south of Nashville, homicides are up 75 percent year to date, according to Metro Police data.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.