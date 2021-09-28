‘I was really scared’: East Nashville teen describes attempted armed robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In an interview with News 2, a 14-year-old boy described the terrifying moment he was assaulted by a man with a gun.

“I have a tall stature, so they probably didn’t know,” said the 9th grader, who did not want his identity released. “They probably thought that I was an adult.”

Metro Police say the teen was taking a walk on Maplewood Drive in East Nashville when a white four-door sedan drove up next to him and a male suspect jumped out.

“One person jumped out of the car and shoved me in the back,” he explained. “I turned around to see who it was, and he punched me in the jaw.”

At this point, the suspect was pointing a gun in the 9th grader’s face.

“His pistol had like a flashlight on it, and it was in strobe mode. So, I couldn’t see,” the teen said. “I was really scared. So, I wasn’t sure exactly what to do, but I heard him yelling at me to empty my pockets.”

The victim says the suspect checked his pockets, but they were empty.

“He swears at me and he just bashes me over the head with his pistol. And he runs back to his car.”

The teen says he then went home and woke up his mom.

“Mom, you’ve gotta wake up. It’s serious… I’ve been assaulted,” the victim’s mother recounted. “Nothing can prepare you for glancing up and seeing your child with blood completely covering their face.”

She took her son to a nearby hospital where he was treated, received stitches and made a report to Metro Police.

“Looking back now, I’m just so grateful that was all it was and that makes us feel very vulnerable. We can’t walk after dark in our own neighborhood,” she said.

The victim’s mother says she had a tough discussion with her son about danger and how best to protect himself. She also hopes their East Nashville neighborhood is more protected.

“Some neighborhoods have a neighborhood watch, cameras and things like that that are put throughout communities,” she said. “I think that’s probably a good idea for this neighborhood at this time, and perhaps increased patrols.”

Police received a short description from the victim, but have not yet named a suspect.