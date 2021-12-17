NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating a series of crimes in East Nashville after a house on Malquin Drive was shot at and a nearby business was burglarized all within about 24 hours.

The woman inside the Malquin Drive home asked to remain anonymous after finding bullet holes inside her bathroom.

“I opened my shower curtain and at first I couldn’t tell what it was. I was like is that a bug? What is that? And it was a bullet hole going through the exterior wall of my house through one side of my shower into the interior wall,” she said.

That shooting happened Wednesday night. But Thursday night she heard more commotion outside her home shortly after someone broke into a nearby restaurant.

Metro Police confirmed someone burglarized Los Nietos on Gallatin Pike early Friday morning. Owner, Henry Plasencia, said his cameras captured a man shattering the front door and then stealing the cash register and a firearm.

“He just breaks the glass, goes in, knew exactly where he was going. Gets the register. Gets the gun. Gets happy. Then he goes to the back door, drops stuff off, comes back, and gets the rest of the stuff. Kicks it and then walks out,” Plasencia said.

Metro Police aren’t sure if the two incidents are related, but the woman on Malquin Drive wants her neighbors to stay vigilant.

“I just want people to be aware so that we can look out for each other. I’d like my neighborhood to be a safe neighborhood for sure,” the woman said.

If you know anything about either crime you are asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.