‘I don’t make threats, I make promises:’ Gun pulled on security guard in West End garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Missouri man faces more than a dozen charges after investigators said he pulled a gun on a security guard in a West End parking garage Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the garage on Elliston Place at Louise Avenue, where the security guard patrolling the parking structure reported he encountered the 27-year-old suspect in a car on the third floor.

A warrant states the suspect, identified as Hakeem Garrison, told the security guard he was “doing too much,” then pulled a gun on him. Garrison ordered the security guard to leave, so he walked away and called 911, according to the police report.

When officers arrived, they searched Garrison’s vehicle and said they found two handguns, three magazines, multiple bullets and a spent shell casing, along with a stolen wallet containing credit cards belonging to the victim of a fraud case.

Inside of a black bag in the car, police said they found meth, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, cannabis packages, benefiber, THC vape cartridges and mason jars containing marijuana wax.

One of the guns was found to be stolen out of Missouri, where Garrison lives, according to investigators.

During Garrison’s arrest, police said he ran away, causing minor injuries to an officer who chased after him.

While in the backseat of a patrol car, a warrant alleges Garrison yelled to the security guard, “I’ll catch up with y’all.” When the officer asked if he was threatening the victim, he said Garrison responded, “I don’t make threats, I make promises.”

Garrison was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on an officer and theft of a firearm. He also faces six drug charges, according to online court records.

His bond was set at more than $100,000.

A booking photo for Garrison was not immediately released by law enforcement.