Breaking News
I-440 shut down after shooting incident that began near Ashland City
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 10 p.m.

I-440 shut down after shooting incident that began near Ashland City

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 440 eastbound and westbound is shut down at Interstate 65 after an incident involving a shooting that began near Ashland City.

Details about where the shooting took place are not yet available but the incident has multiple scenes. It began on the 5000 block of Pine Valley Road and ended up on I-440 in Nashville.

News 2 is working to confirm what actually took place at both scenes.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories