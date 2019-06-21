Police issue warrants against suspect in fatal West Nashville stabbing, robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police issued warrants for murder and attempted murder against the man they say stabbed two people during a robbery at their West Nashville home Friday.

Officers responded to the call on Cherokee Road. Police said a husband and wife were critically injured by stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Peter Bohning of Connecticut, is wanted in the incident.

Police said a man walked up to the couple on their back porch and told them he was lost. He then attacked them. The wife ran into the house and out the front door before collapsing in the street.

The couple, identified as 59-year-old Donald Zirkle and 58-year-old Leigh Ann Zirkle. Donald Zirkle passed away from his injuries.

Leigh Ann Zirkle is in stable condition and communicating with detectives. She described the suspect as a white man with blonde hair and a dirty yellow t-shirt.

Police found a Subaru parked outside the couple’s home with the doors open. It was registered to Bohning out of Connecticut.

Police believe Bohning may be driving the couple’s 2010 Gray Toyota Camry with TN tag NP5937.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.