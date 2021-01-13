Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office searching for clues after critically-injured man found in ditch

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is looking for clues after a man was found critically injured in a ditch near the Humphreys/Dickson County line.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 2005 Silver Toyota Tundra after a man was found on the side of Highway 70 in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby noticed a man in a ditch along Highway 70 near the Humphreys/Dickson County line. When deputies arrived, they found the man semi-conscious and partially clothed in critical condition. The man is still in the hospital with multiple severe injuries.

Detectives believe the man had been in the ditch for several hours. They are treating the incident as an attempted criminal homicide.

Deputies are currently searching for the victim’s pickup truck, which they believe may contain clues about what happened. The victim drove a 2005 Silver Toyota Tundra with Tennessee tag number 1545VU.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the victim’s truck is asked to call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 296-2301 Ext 100 or email tips to CID@HCSOTN.com.