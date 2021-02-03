Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant following critically-injured man found in ditch

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Wednesday for a person of interest after a man was found in a ditch fighting for his life.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Wednesday as part of a criminal homicide investigation involving a man who was found in a ditch fighting for his life.

On January 11, a passerby noticed a man in a ditch along Highway 70 near the Humphreys/Dickson County line. When deputies arrived, they found the man semi-conscious and partially clothed in critical condition.

After interviewing multiple people, detectives obtained a search warrant for a home deputies believe the victim visited the day before he was found injured.

On Wednesday, deputies executed the search warrant in the 400 block of Bluebird Lane in McEwen. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the address was the residence of Barry Zbleski.

During the search, police arrested at least five people who were inside the mobile home for drug law violations. Detectives seized drugs, including a substance believed to be fentanyl, and paraphernalia. Zbleski was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant as well as new charges for drug law violations.

Sheriff Davis said detectives were able to obtain new information as part of their criminal homicide investigation. He asked anyone with information regarding the January 11 incident to contact the Humphrey’s County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 296-2301 or email tips to CID@HCSOTN.com.

Sheriff Davis also noted Zbleski was no stranger to law enforcement. He said in 2020, his department responded to 14 calls for service at his residence. He said two of those calls involved aggravated assaults and stabbings, in addition to felony drug and weapon law violations. The sheriff said an escaped fugitive was also found at Zbleski’s residence several months ago.

The victim found in the ditch is in stable condition and still recovering.