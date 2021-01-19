Humphreys County man wanted after crime spree spanning multiple communities

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a crime spree spanning Humphreys and Benton counties.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said Hunter Breeden, who lives in the Hustburg area, stole a truck from a residence nearby. Breeden ditched the vehicle in New Johnsonville, then broke into a secure area of a business, where he stole a second truck, according to investigators.

The second stolen truck was located across from Big Daddy’s Market off Highway 70 in Benton County a short time later, deputies said; however, Breeden was not with the vehicle.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said in a statement, “the detectives and deputies have conducted several interviews and have even retrieved videos of the events and have now obtained three arrest warrants for Breeden with a bond amount of $52,000.”

A reward for information leading to the capture and arrest of Breeden will be offered, the sheriff added.

Anyone with information on Breeden’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 extension 100 during business hours or call 931-296-7792.