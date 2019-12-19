Huge THC extradition lab raided in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Drug agents in Wayne County raided a storage building and found a major grow operation.

One drug officer told News 2 it’s the most elaborate and sophisticated grow house he’s seen in his career.

The raid went down this morning in Wayne County on Highway 13, about a mile from the Alabama state line.

The raid was conducted by drug agents with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI and the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force.

According to operatives on the ground, the building was a 7,500 foot grow operation that was divided into 5 to 6 different sections for various stages of plant cultivation.

According to drug agents, there was an on-site lab set up to extract THC from the plants.

Drug agents are still tallying up the bust, but they expect to seize at least 350 plants most of which are six feet tall.

Agents say part of the operation was dedicated to making vape sticks and another part of the operation was dedicated to selling pot, according to evidence by the sealed bags throughout the plant.

So far, nobody has been arrested, but drug agents say they have identified at least 3 people who will be targeted.

It’s preliminary, but drug agents say the pot operation is valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Drug officers say the building was allegedly being used as a storehouse for medical records. The facility was surrounded by a ten-foot-high privacy fence.